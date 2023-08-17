Former Kaduna Speaker Predicts 60-Year Reign for APC Under Ganduje’s Leadership

According to Punch report, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, the former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, has confidently asserted that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, possesses the qualities needed to ensure the ruling party’s continuous dominance in Nigerian politics for over six decades. Zailani made this assertion during a solidarity visit to Ganduje at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

In a display of unity and support, Zailani led a delegation of former House of Representatives members to meet with Ganduje, reinforcing their belief in the party’s ability to remain in government for an extended period under Ganduje’s guidance. This proclamation comes 15 years after a similar assertion was made by the late Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Ogbulafor’s prediction for the PDP fell short with the party’s defeat in the 2015 presidential election, Zailani’s optimism for the APC remains steadfast. He expressed utmost confidence in Ganduje’s leadership and his capacity to steer the APC through the intricate landscape of Nigerian politics, ensuring its presence at the helm of affairs for decades to come.

“We have no doubt in our mind that you (Ganduje) will lead this party to continuously forming government in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for more than 60 years,” Zailani proclaimed with unwavering conviction. He further commended Ganduje’s leadership and the party’s representation across all six geopolitical zones.

Acknowledging the contributions of the former House of Representatives members, Ganduje urged them to uphold their commitment to executing vital constituency projects. He emphasized that such projects serve as tangible proof of the party’s dedication to delivering real change and progress to grassroots communities.

Ganduje stressed the importance of consistency and the positive impact of constituency projects on the lives of ordinary citizens. He noted that even though the primary roles of legislators encompass lawmaking and oversight functions, tangible projects on the ground resonate more with voters and contribute to building a lasting bond between elected officials and their constituents.

As the APC navigates the complex terrain of Nigerian politics, the assertion of a prolonged reign underscores the party’s aspirations and ambitions. However, only time will reveal whether the APC, under Ganduje’s leadership, can fulfill this bold prediction and secure a lasting legacy in the annals of Nigerian political history.

