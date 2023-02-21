Former Governor, Orji Uzor Kanu Laments On How The New Naira Policy Has Made His Family Suffer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chief Whip of the House of Senate and former Governor of Abia, Orji Uzor Kanu spoke with Channels Television and he lamented about how the new Naira policy has made his family suffer. He made it known that the policy itself is not wrong, but it has caused a lot of suffering to many Nigerians of which he is not exempted from.

According to him, and it has been difficult to feed his household ever since this currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He stated that his wife was told by their house manager in Abuja that there was no money at home to cook food and they have over 250 people they feed everyday. His wife was roaming everywhere to find money.

He said, “This new Naira policy by the CBN is not bad, but many are suffering from it and I’m among.

“My family is suffering especially when it comes to feeding. We cannot get enough to cook and we feed over 250 people everyday”.

