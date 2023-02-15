Former Governor Ezeife Urges Nigerians to Choose Between Obi and Tinubu for President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria is gearing up for the next presidential election, and former Anambra State Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has made a statement urging Nigerians to choose between Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Ezeife made the statement on Monday during the Obi-Datti International Conference 2023 and Public Presentation of a book titled “Business Unusual: Postulating Peter Obi’s Presidency” in Abuja. The elder statesman implored Nigerians to support presidential candidates from the southern part of Nigeria, saying it is in the best interest of peace and inclusivity.

Ezeife stressed the need for a system that works in Nigeria and called for an end to what he described as “bullion van politics,” which he attributed to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). He expressed his disapproval of politicians who buy votes and take control of the country for the next four years.

He went on to criticize politicians of northern origin who want to become president, stating that their embrace of injustice and lack of inclusiveness shows that they do not want Nigeria to survive. Ezeife stated that Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso are from the North, while Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu are from the South. He also pointed out that the Yoruba has been president and vice president, but the Igbo have not had the opportunity.

Ezeife’s call for support for presidential candidates from the southern part of Nigeria has been met with mixed reactions. While some agree that it is time for the Igbo to have a chance at the presidency, others argue that the presidential election should be won on merit, regardless of the candidate’s origin.

The 2023 presidential election is a critical one for Nigeria. The country is grappling with numerous challenges, including insecurity, poverty, and a failing economy. The choice of the next president will be critical in determining the direction of the country and the extent to which these challenges will be tackled.

In conclusion, Ezeife’s call for support for presidential candidates from the southern part of Nigeria has sparked a conversation about the role of ethnicity and inclusivity in Nigerian politics. However, the ultimate decision on who becomes the next president will be made by the Nigerian people, who will need to weigh the options and make a choice that is in the best interest of the country.

What do you think about what Governor Ezeife said ? Do you believe one of the two candidate will be Nigeria Next president ? Drop you comment in the comment section.

LadohArena (

)