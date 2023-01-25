Former governor dumps APC, fails to mention next political party

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that a former governor in Nigeria, has officially left the All Progressives Congress, APC, few days to the presidential election.

In the information that was given, it was reported that it was the former Governor of Adamawa state, Senator Muhammad Bindow, that dumped the party for his own personal interest, as he did not disclose the reason for doing this.

Tribune paper reported that, Bindow, officially resigned through a letter that was addressed to the APC’s chairman of his Ward, Mubi North Local Government, in Adamawa State, dated January 20, 2023.

More information revealed that he did not mention his next political party, as he also stated that his supporters across the state, will be joining him in leaving the All Progressives Congress, to build a harmonious Adamawa.

According to Bindow, he quit APC due to a lack of genuine reconciliation of stakeholders within the party.

