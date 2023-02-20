This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Ex-ADC Presidential Candidate Denounces Party Members Over Endorsement of Labour Party

Dumebi Kachikwu, former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has criticized some members of the party, describing them as criminals. Kachikwu was reacting to the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, for the presidency by the ADC.

Kachikwu accused some ADC members of collecting money from the APC, PDP, and Labour Party and said the endorsement was shameful. The Obi/Datti Presidency endorsement followed a grand coalition, which saw different groups endorsing the duo.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ADC, said the party was committed to birthing a new Nigerian nation where opportunities abound for all as a result of justice, rich diversity principles and values, and creative leadership.

After due diligence, the ADC decided to endorse the Obi-Datti Movement as the viable presidential candidate for the entire nation. The ADC’s endorsement of Obi was followed by a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Labour Party and ADC.

