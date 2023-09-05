Former Envoy, Mr. Ibrahim Baba Mai-Sule Tasks Tinubu on Appointment of Ambassadors

In a recent interview on The Morning Show on AriseTV, Mr. Ibrahim Baba Mai-Sule, a former Nigerian ambassador to Indonesia, shared his insights and recommendations on the appointment of new ambassadors.

According to Thisday Live, he advised President Bola Tinubu to consider the structure of these appointments and assess key factors such as their qualifications, backgrounds, funding for missions, and their potential contributions in their roles.

He suggested that this restructuring process should also include evaluating the financial positions of the appointed ambassadors and considering the need for supervision or additional support for their missions. He said that the structure of these appointments should be improved to ensure a more effective and beneficial outcome.

During the interview, the former ambassador also discussed the recent coup in Niger and emphasized the importance of handling such situations peacefully within the ECOWAS community.

He encouraged Nigeria to address its electoral cases in court promptly to avoid prolonged litigation and to instill confidence in the public.

Mai-Sule proposed disposing of the initial rounds of litigation before the inauguration of National Assembly members, as this would create a sense of trust in the country’s judicial system.

He acknowledged that ongoing litigation can affect public perception and advocated for the establishment of a constitutional court specifically dedicated to resolving such issues.

He believed that this court could expedite the legal process and prevent cases from lingering for extended periods, as he found it unfair for individuals to wait for justice for up to a year.

Temmyabbe (

)