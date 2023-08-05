Former Ekiti Gov, Fayemi Reveals What He Discussed With Bostwana President When He Met Him Yesterday

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi has reacted after he met with the President of Bostwana, Mokgweetsi Masisi in his office in Gaborone on Friday.

( Photo Credit – John Kayode Fayemi Verified Facebook Page )

Former Governor John Kayode Fayemi said; “Extremely productive meeting with His Excellency, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana in his Gaborone Office on Friday, along with John Olajide, Chairman of Axxess and Cavista Holdings.”

The All Progressives Congress chieftain stated further; “We discussed investments in Technology, Agriculture, Infrastructure and Human Capital Development. Very much looking forward to my next visit. Thank you, Mr President.”

( Photo Credit – John Kayode Fayemi Verified Facebook Page )

The recent post by John Kayode Fayemi on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – John Kayode Fayemi Verified Facebook Page

Peteru4011 (

)