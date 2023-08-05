NEWS

Former Ekiti Gov, Fayemi Reveals What He Discussed With Bostwana President When He Met Him Yesterday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi has reacted after he met with the President of Bostwana, Mokgweetsi Masisi in his office in Gaborone on Friday.

( Photo Credit – John Kayode Fayemi Verified Facebook Page )

Former Governor John Kayode Fayemi said; “Extremely productive meeting with His Excellency, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana in his Gaborone Office on Friday, along with John Olajide, Chairman of Axxess and Cavista Holdings.”

The All Progressives Congress chieftain stated further; “We discussed investments in Technology, Agriculture, Infrastructure and Human Capital Development. Very much looking forward to my next visit. Thank you, Mr President.”

( Photo Credit – John Kayode Fayemi Verified Facebook Page )

The recent post by John Kayode Fayemi on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – John Kayode Fayemi Verified Facebook Page

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Hospital train brings brightness to cataract patients in Xinjiang

11 mins ago

Doyin Okupe: Niger can’t rubbish Nigeria, Presidents are not Permanent; We must protect that seat

21 mins ago

Ministerial Nominee Swap: Keyamo Returns, Shetty Replaced

23 mins ago

Educator Found Guilty of Serial Sexual Abuse, Faces Possible 600-Year Prison Sentence

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button