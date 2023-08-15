Former CBN Gov. Lamido Sanusi Urges Nigerian Youth To Rescue The Country

The former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi has admonished the Nigerian youth to stand up and rescue the nation from its ongoing crisis.

Sanusi disclosed this in a video that went viral on Tuesday, saying that no one can intimidate anyone simply because he is the president or governor. According to him, everyone has their respective record of service just like he has his own and his grandfather has his.

His word reads:

“You know, like I said in Abuja, I have my record of service, ,my father has his record of service, my grandfather has his record of service. We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are President or you are governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.”

“We’ve chosen different paths and I said yesterday and I’ll say it again, if I had gone into politics; at least given the people that have succeeded in becoming Presidents in Nigeria, I could have been president or I could be governor. So that I choose not go into politics does not make me a subordinate human being and this is what we all have to learn as Nigerians.”

He continued in his words saying, “We take too much rubbish! and we are all too afraid, too much in our comfort zones and by the time these guys finish with us, our children will not have a nation and this is the real challenge that we face.”

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stated that Nigerians can’t be comfortable in a dysfunctional environment because we must give our children the opportunities we had in those days and even a better one.

He added that those in politics and inn public offices must be held accountable for the woes of the country.

