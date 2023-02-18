Former Burkina Faso Leader Sankara To Be Reburied

Channels TV on it’s official Facebook page reports that the body of Thomas Sankara, a former revolutionary leader of Burkina Faso would be reburied again alongside 12 other of his comrades at the place where they were assassinated over three decades ago. They were murdered in 1987 on the 15th of October. The burial would take place on the 23rd of February 2023, this was according to the Communications Minister, Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo. Ouedraogo said it would take place at the site of Thomas Sankara memorial although the family said they won’t attend the ceremony.

Sankara came into power when he was just 33 years of age in 1983 on August. His nickname was Africa’s Che Guevara, he was known for always criticizing the western world on it’s neocolonialism. He was the one who changed the name given to them by colonial masters which was Upper Volta, the name was changed to Burkina Faso, he was also known for banning female genital mutilation and also encouraging vaccinations. Supporters of egalitarianism idolized him, he was also recognized by supporters of Pan-Africanism.

