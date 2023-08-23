Former Barcelona Player Joins Manchester United

Manchester United is reportedly once again on the hunt for a new center-back. Erik Ten Hag is said to be in need of an additional center-back as his team currently only has four in their ranks.

Given that Manchester United will be competing in four competitions this season, they require extra defenders to anticipate any injuries among their defenders.

As reported by L’Equipe, it’s rumored that Manchester United is close to acquiring the new center-back. They are said to be recruiting Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

About to Join

According to the report, Todibo is currently said to be on the verge of joining Manchester United.

Erik Ten Hag indeed desires the services of the defender. He has a strong interest in the former Barcelona defender.

He believes Todibo could become a cornerstone of his defensive line for the long term. Therefore, the Red Devils are reported to be bringing the defender on board very soon.

Still Making the Purchase

The report claims that Manchester United will still make the purchase of Todibo, despite previous reports that they didn’t have the funds.

This is due to the fact that they failed to sell Harry Maguire. The defender refused to move to West Ham this summer.

However, the report does not detail the scenario for Manchester United’s recruitment of Todibo. They only state that Manchester United will be bringing in the defender in the near future.

Transfer Fee

Nice themselves are reportedly ready to part ways with the defender. However, they are demanding a fairly high fee for the defender.

It’s rumored that they are seeking around 30 million Euros for the services of the French national team defender this summer.

