Former Attorney-General, Malami Weds Hajia Rakkiya As Fourth Wife, A Year After Marrying Buhari’s Daughter With Six Children

The former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Saturday, got married Hajia Rakkiya Bashir.

This comes a year after Malami married Nana Hadiza, the third daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rakkiya Bashir is now Malami’s fourth wife.

Just like Hadiza, Buhari’s daughter, it was learnt that Rakkiya Bashir was previously married.

“Malami after being done with Buhari’s daughter, whom he married to subvert his removal from office at the time, it’s time to move on to others, like this latest marriage just consummated,” a source told SaharaReporters.

It was gathered that the private Nikkai ceremony took place on Saturday.

Malami, a lawyer from Kebbi State who was hardly known before 2015 when he was appointed to the administration of Buhari, is today one of the richest men in the country.

In 2020, a series of detailed investigations carried out by SaharaReporters showed that Malami had acquired several properties whose value ran into many billions of naira. The acquisitions came after his appointment into the administration of former President Buhari as Nigeria’s chief law officer.

For example, the AGF has an underground hotel in Sokoto, three houses at Peace Estate, Abuja, a brand-new state-of-the-art school in Kebbi, two houses for his sons worth N100 million each and a new hotel under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja.

Malami also bought a house worth N150 million in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

A school located at the back of NITEL in Gesse Phase 1, Birnin Kebbi and a house worth N600 million on Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, are among the properties acquired by Malami after he became a minister in the administration of former President Buhari.

The houses he built for his sons in Kebbi are 200 metres apart in a posh part of the city.

Malami also built N3billion multipurpose event centre in Kebbi State named Azbir Arena, for his son.

The facility is said to be an entertainment centre with a plaza and a kids’ playing section.

This is apart from Rayhaan Hotel located on Zaria Road, opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which the AGF massively upgraded using unexplained wealth.

Ever since SaharaReporters published a series of detailed reports exposing these illicit acquisitions, the online news medium has been a target for the AGF’s camp.

Apart from falsely claiming to have sued SaharaReporters over the expository reports he said had damaged his reputation before the world, Malami also issued a petition to the former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the issue to arrest the publisher of the online newspaper, Omoyele Sowore.