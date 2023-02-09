Former APC Chieftain, Timi Frank calls on EU, UK, others to prevail on decision to postpone election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank, has called on the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC not to postpone the forthcoming general election.

In a statement released on Thursday, Frank said that there was a cunning strategy by individuals he labeled as “enemy of democracy” to force a postponement of the polls, which in his opinion would perfect the elements’ preparations for rigging.

He claimed that a recent media report that the APC was requesting a four-week delay of the elections had proved his assertion that the ruling party had started a conspiracy to sabotage the elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Frank, have been blackmailed into postponing the polls by APC governors who are supporting Bola Tinubu’s bid for the party’s presidential nomination.

“It has become crucial for leaders of advanced democracies and defenders of freedoms, like the USA, UK, and EU, among others, to persuade President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to give in to the APC’s threats and to carry out the elections as scheduled,” he said.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, their candidate, who had used the same strategy to win the party’s nomination for 2023, is the driving force behind the appeal for the postponement of the elections, not the interests of Nigerians.

