Former APC Chairman Urges President Tinubu for Inclusive Ministerial Nominee in Kaduna State

In an effort to promote inclusivity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan, a former Chairman of the APC caucus in the state, has penned an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The letter, obtained by the Daily Post on Sunday, appeals to the president to consider nominating a ministerial candidate from either Kaduna Central or Kaduna South. The goal is to ensure a fair distribution of political positions in the state and strengthen the party’s unity.

Highlighting the importance of a balanced distribution of political offices, Ramalan stated that it is crucial for the ministerial position to be allocated to Zone 2 or Zone 3. This would ensure that individuals and politicians of high caliber with substantial influence in these zones are adequately represented. Ramalan noted that both former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Governor Uba Sani hail from Zone 1, which has already seen its fair share of political prominence.

As per Channels Television on Sunday, August 13, 2023, Ramalan emphasized that adhering to a sharing formula that promotes diversity and representation across all senatorial zones is essential for the overall well-being of the APC in Kaduna State. He pointed out that such a formula allows for complete representation at both the state and federal levels, fostering unity and cooperation among party members.

The letter also touched on recent speculations regarding the nomination process. It is rumored that either former Governor Nasir El-Rufai or the incumbent governor has put forward the name of Jaafaru Sani from Kubau Local Government Area, advocating for Zone 1 to maintain its representation. However, Ramalan cautioned against this approach, reminding President Tinubu that the APC’s strength lies in the collective efforts of its members and the interests of the people of Kaduna State.

Ramalan’s letter underscored the negative impact of the overconcentration of political offices in a single zone. He stressed that isolating Zone 3 politically has not only hurt the fortunes of the APC but also disrupted peaceful coexistence within Kaduna State. By urging the President to consider candidates from other zones, Ramalan is advocating for a more inclusive political landscape that caters to the interests of all citizens.

