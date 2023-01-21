This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former APC Chairman Endorses Enugu PDP Guber Candidate

Ben Nwoye, the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, has endorsed Peter Mbah, the PDP’s nominee for governor of the state.

The endorsement was made yesterday at the Enugu East Senatorial District Endorsement Rally by Nwoye, a member of the APC presidential campaign council.

Nwoye, who expressed his support for Mbah, stated that the choice of who should lead should not be based on party affiliation, but rather on the individual’s competency and capacity to provide the people with great leadership instead.

“I am a member of the APC, but I have chosen to back Mbah’s campaign since he is still the only contender in the state whose platform reflects the hopes and aspirations of the populace,” he said.

In his speech, the state’s governor, Ifeanyi Uhwuanyi, argues that because Mbah emerged as the party’s nominee in a free, fair, transparent, and credible primary election, everyone must work together to assure his victory in the general election.

He claimed that “Mbah’s candidacy cuts beyond partisan lines.” Given his background in the public sector, he is a remarkable young man with an exceptional potential for quality performance.

“Mbah’s experience is a striking witness to the reality that tomorrow is truly here,” he continued. I must applaud him for earning the trust and support of the people of Enugu East”.

Ugwuanyi also urged all sons and daughters of the zone to go and get their PVCs, as this is the only way for them to show their support for Mbah.

Former Anambra state governor Jim Nwobodo, on his part, commended Ugwuanyi for sticking to his word and supporting a candidate from Enugu East senatorial zone as agreed.

He stated that the PDP in Enugu state has not lost its position since its formation in 1999, hence he is optimistic that they will win the election.

“I commend the governor for being a man of words because he did not go against what the state agreed to. As a result, we would campaign for him to be elected senator for Enugu North,” he stated.

