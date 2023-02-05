Forgive us for pains over cash crunch, fuel scarcity, Gov Lalong begs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau pleaded with residents on Sunday to forgive government over the current hardships being experienced following the cashless policy and fuel scarcity.

The governor made the plea at an interdenominational service at St. Monica Catholic Church, Jos, to mark the 2023 Plateau Forgiveness Day.

“On behalf of all of us, we apologise for the pain being inflicted on the society, and we ask for forgiveness,’’ the governor said.

He said the governors had expressed worry about the issue and were meeting with the president to discuss it.

Mr. Lalong pleaded with the federal government to investigate the difficulties and reassess the approach.

He said that efforts to continue the peace-restoration process led to the creation of the annual February 7 celebration known as Plateau Forgiveness Day.

According to the governor, the purpose of the day was to strengthen peace processes by coordinating its actions through the Plateau Peace Building Agency.

“The Plateau Peace Building Agency has now begun implementing the Day of Forgiveness, which was announced and launched by Mr. President in 2018.

The purpose of the day, according to Mr. Lalong, is to “appeal to our conscience and lead us along the path of forgetting the past and looking forward to a future free from unpleasant experiences.”

He expressed his gratitude to the church for helping him carry out his responsibilities and for preaching forgiveness, one of its tenets, and emphasised that it is a sign of strength rather than weakness.

The governor went on to say that the Anti-Land Grabbing Law of 2020 was passed to prevent situations like these, and he asked communities to report such attempts rather than politicise them on social media.

The governor was congratulated for creating Forgiveness Day in the statements made by the Catholic Archbishop of Jos Diocese, Matthew Audu, who asked him to make it a legal holiday.

To accomplish the goals of Forgiveness Day, he suggested the involvement of stakeholders, particularly those in rural areas afflicted by insecurity.

(NAN)

