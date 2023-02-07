Forgive Us And Vote For APC, Tinubu Will Correct Our Mistakes – President Buhari Tells Nigerians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive his administration’s flaws, as Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, will correct those shortcomings and also continue from where he stopped.

(Tinubu and President Buhari)

The president made the statement while addressing the large crowd that attended APC’s presidential campaign rally at Katsina State’s Dikko Stadium on Monday.

Photo credit || Sahara Reporters

Going further, he claimed that the COVID-19 Pandemic triggered Nigeria’s economic downturn and other challenges, but insisted that his administration had made some modest achievements.

However, the president pleaded with Nigerians and urged them to be patient, as Tinubu will continue from where he stopped. See the screenshot of his exact words;

Screenshot credit || Sahara Reporters

Considering the performance of President Buhari in the past few years, do you think APC deserves a second chance in the coming general election? Share with us in the comment section.

light (

)