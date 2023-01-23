Forget Peter Obi, He’s Just A Disruptor, There Are 9m Youths From Northwest And 4.1m From SE— Osita

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Federal Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has expressed his doubt over the chances of Mr Peter Obi winning the upcoming 2023 general election. In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, Chidoka stated that Obi has a slim chance of winning the election because the majority of the youths come from the northern part of the country.

Osita cited that out of about 37 million youths in Nigeria, 9 million came from the northwestern region while only 4.1 million came from the southeast. He said there is a difference between youths from the north and those from the south, each of them has different agenda.

He described the Labour Party candidate as a disruptor even though he is significant in the upcoming election.

“Forget Peter Obi, he is a disruptor and a significant player in this election but the problem is that, for example, there are 37 million people between the ages of 18-35 and of these 37 million people, 9 million are from the North West. That’s a huge percentage of youths and in the South East, it’s just 4.1 million.” Osita noted.

