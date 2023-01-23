NEWS

Forget Peter Obi, He’s Just A Disruptor, There Are 9m Youths From Northwest And 4.1m From SE— Osita

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Federal Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has expressed his doubt over the chances of Mr Peter Obi winning the upcoming 2023 general election. In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, Chidoka stated that Obi has a slim chance of winning the election because the majority of the youths come from the northern part of the country.

Osita cited that out of about 37 million youths in Nigeria, 9 million came from the northwestern region while only 4.1 million came from the southeast. He said there is a difference between youths from the north and those from the south, each of them has different agenda.

He described the Labour Party candidate as a disruptor even though he is significant in the upcoming election.

Forget Peter Obi, he is a disruptor and a significant player in this election but the problem is that, for example, there are 37 million people between the ages of 18-35 and of these 37 million people, 9 million are from the North West. That’s a huge percentage of youths and in the South East, it’s just 4.1 million.” Osita noted.

Watch the video here.

Reliance (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

4 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

13 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

19 mins ago

Alpha-Beta: Why It Is Wrong For EFCC To Keep Petitions Against Tinubu Pending – Lemmy Ughegbe

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button