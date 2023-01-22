NEWS

Forget Peter Obi, He Is Just A Disruptor Who Will Not Get The Votes Of Northern Youths – Osita Chidoka

Former Federal Minister of Ation of Nigeria, Osita Chidoka has come out to downplay Peter Obi’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Chidoka, despite having a huge following in the South East, the Labour Party presidential candidate will not be able the swing the votes of the Northern youths in his favor. Chidoka noted that since 26% of the youths eligible to vote are from the north, it will be hard to see Obi getting more votes than the likes of APC and PDP there.

In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

Forget Peter Obi, he is a disruptor and a significant player in this election but the problem is that, for example, there are 37 million people between the ages of 18-35 and of these 37 million people, 9 million are from the North West. That’s a huge percentage of youths and in the South East, it’s just 4.1 million. And this mirrors the total voting structure in the country. So I don’t think that Peter Obi will be able to swing those votes in his favor. The issues before the youths in the South and the youths in the North are not the same thing. They don’t have the same agenda.”

