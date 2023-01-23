Forget Peter Obi, He Is Just A Disruptor Who Will Not Get The Votes Of Northern Youths-Osita Chidoka

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria’s ex-Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, has spoken out to cast doubt on Peter Obi’s chances of becoming president in 2023.

The Labour Party presidential candidate may have a large support base in the South East, but he won’t win over the young voters in the North, says Chidoka. Chidoka pointed out that 26% of eligible young voters live in the north, making it unlikely that Obi will receive more votes there than the likes of the APC and PDP.

As heard on Channels TV this morning, in his own words…

“Peter Obi is a key participant in this race, but the problem is that of the 37 million individuals in the country’s voting age range of 18 to 35, 9 million are from the North West. Considering the South East only has 4.1 million people, that’s a rather large proportion of young people. This is indicative of the overall electoral system of the country. So, I don’t think Peter Obi can win over enough supporters to win the election. Youth problems in the South and North are distinct. This pair isn’t working toward the same goals.”

Loyalnews (

)