Forget Peter Obi, He Is Just A Disruptor Who Will Not Get The Votes Of Northern Youths -Osita Chidoka

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top politicians have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Channels Television, the former Federal Minister of Aviation of Nigeria, Osita Chidoka hs downplayed the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi’s chances of winning in the forthcoming Presidential election.

While speaking during the interview, the former Minister noted that despite having huge followers in the South Eastern part of the country, the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi will not be able to win the votes to of the Northern youths, adding that since 26% of the youths eligible to vote are from the North, it will be hard to see Peter Obi getting more votes than the likes of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the region.

According to Osita Chidoka, who described Peter Obi as a disruptor and a significant player, he said, “Forget Peter Obi, he is a disruptor and a significant player in this election, but the problem is that for example, there are 37 million people between the ages of 18 to 35 and of these 37 million people, 9 million are from the North West. That’s a huge percentage of youths, and in the South East, it’s just 4.1 million. And this mirrors the total voting structure in the country. So, I don’t think that Peter Obi will be able to swing those vote in his favor. The issues before the youths in the South and the youths in the North are not the same thing. They don’t have the same agenda”.

