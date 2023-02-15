Forget Credible Elections If The Stashed Old Notes Are Allowed To Be Shared On Or Before 25th- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say credible election should be forgotten if the stashed old notes are allowed to be shared on or before election day.

Amidst the new naira note policy, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, saying with the level of poverty in the country, that people should forget about credible elections.

Shehu Sani made it known in his statement that people should not consider credibility in the elections if the stashed old notes were permitted to be shared on or before the 25th of February.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“With the level of poverty in the country, forget about credible elections if the stashed old notes are allowed to be shared on or before the 25th of February.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think Shehu Sani was right about this? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

#Forget #Credible #Elections #Stashed #Notes #Allowed #Shared #25th #Shehu #SaniForget Credible Elections If The Stashed Old Notes Are Allowed To Be Shared On Or Before 25th- Shehu Sani Publish on 2023-02-15 13:25:15