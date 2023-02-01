Forget About What Happened In Osun State Gubernatorial Election. INEC Sabotaged It-Primate Ayodele.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, spoke via a video on his church’s Facebook page. And sending a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “The chairman of INEC must not joke with the forthcoming presidential election. Why did I say so? Now listen! BVAS will do a lot in this election. Meaning that we should take this BVAS very seriously. Speaking further he said “Forget About What Happened In Osun State Gubernatorial Election. INEC Sabotaged It. And for this reason, they should be blamed. While he continues he said ” If Nigeria fails this election, God will hold INEC responsibly. And they will pay for what they have done. Because our country Nigeria is frustrated. Nigerians need a change. Nigerians need better leaders. They need a new government. So, for this reason, we don’t need an inclusive election.

