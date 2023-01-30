This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Foreign powers are behind Nigeria’s insecurity—buhari.

According to President Muhammadu buhari, powerful nations out to destroy Nigeria are to blame for the country’s insecurity problem.

buhari made the statement on Monday at a presidential lunch in Kano after touring the state to dedicate construction projects overseen by Governor Ganduje.

“One can clearly see how these foreign countries took on our weaker part of Nigeria, the Lake Chad where we have crude oil riches,” he said. “They repeatedly attacked there and caused significant mayhem.”

According to buhari, the history of the area bordering Lake Chad would be different today if Governor Zulum, who takes the discharge of his duties seriously, hadn’t been in office.

The President recalled that, in 2015, when he assumed office, just four of Borno’s 17 local government areas were free of Boko Haram.

He continued, “And we are aware that some are exploiting the rebels who are fraudulent to generate troubles, despite the fact that the majority of these local governments [areas] are currently free.”

People who nursed misgivings knew that Borno might be an affluent state, the President said. “You need your neighbors to thrive,” he continued, “which is why, while I was governor there, I traveled to Niger, Chad, and even Cameroon.”

buhari thanked the governors of Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina, and Kogi states for their hard work in addition to thanking Governor Ganduje on the infrastructural upgrades in Kano State.

In addition, the president requested that the elite work on improving young people’s education, citing the issue of their lack of education.

Additionally, President buhari cracked a joke, pointing out that he had numerous qualifications, such as suffering and delight, and that he had previously ran for office while imprisoned.

