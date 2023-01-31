Foreign Powers Are Behind Insecurity In Nigeria — President Muhammadu Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari said that insecurity in Nigeria is primarily caused by foreign powers that are bent on destroying the country.

Buhari made this statement in Kano State on Monday, at a presidential lunch, after he had completed his tour around the state to commission projects that were executed by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In President Buhari’s words, “One can clearly see how these foreign countries took on our weaker part of Nigeria, the Lake Chad where we have reserves of crude oil, and cause serious mayhem there with consistent attacks.”

Speaking further, he said that the situation in the area of lake Chad would have been a different story by now if not for the efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum to handle the situation.

Buhari said that when he assumed office as the President in 2015, only 4 local government areas out of 17 were not controlled by Boko Haram insurgents.

In his words, “And we are aware that people are using the insurgents who are fraudulent to cause problems, but today most of these local governments are free”.

Buhari further stated that those who are behind insecurity in Borno State are aware that the state is potentially rich, adding that when he was Governor there, he “went to Niger, Chad and even Cameroon because you need your neighbours to survive.”

President Buhari expressed his happiness for the infrastructural projects that are being executed by Governor Ganduje, he also praised governors of Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina and Kogi states, for doing good works in their states.

The President also urged the government elites to prioritise youth education, while citing illiteracy as a major problem bedevilling the country’s development.

