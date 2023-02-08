Forces Couldn’t Succeed With Jonathan & Emefiele So They Recruited Lawan For Buhari To Anoint—Salihu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (North-West), Malam Salihu Lukman, on Tuesday, claimed that some forces were responsible for the failed attempt to foist the candidacy of former president Goodluck Jonathan and the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Godwin Emefiele in the 2023 polls. Salihu who made this claim in a statement titled, “Electoral contests and public expectations: Matching hopes with realities,” disclosed that the scheme was to prevent Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from clinching the presidential ticket.

According to him, Jonathan and Emefiele were never members of the APC but with the collaboration of some influential people outside the APC, the so called consensus candidate ridiculously stretched to them. Mallam Salihu however, continued that when the scheme failed, these schemers recruited the Senate president to be anointed by President Buhari.

He said: “Eventually, when these schemers couldn’t succeed in popularising both Jonathan and Emefiele as possible contenders to emerge as consensus presidential candidates for the APC, the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan was recruited and promoted to be anointed by Buhari. It is on record that Adamu, on the eve of the convention that birthed Asiwaju Tinubu as the candidate, announced to the NWC members that Lawan was their consensus candidate of the party.”

Speaking further, the vice chairman said that it was after some progressive governors stood against this move that things began to change and Bola Ahmed Tinubu clinched the ticket of the party at the primaries.

