Force Headquarters Issues Warning Against Divisive Speeches Over Redesigned Naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria recently announced a redesign of the national currency. The purpose of the redesign is intended to make the currency difficult to counterfeit and improve the security features of the currency. This new decision has raised concern about the potential for divisive rhetoric around the redesign.

The Force Headquarters of the Nigerian police has responded to these concerns and has issued a warning against any form of divisive or incendiary speech in relation to the redesigned currency. A statement was released by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. The statement reads:

“Amidst the prevailing outcries and reactions on the new naira policy in the country, the Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to caution groups and individuals against divisive comments and utterances that are capable of heating up the polity and triggering crisis in the nation. “

The Force PRO further went on to urge citizens to remain calm and desist from engaging in any form of violence, vandalism and hooliganism that can negatively affect the ongoing electoral process which is vital to the transitional advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Police Force also went on the assure citizens stating:

“Meanwhile, the NPF will like to assure the general public that it is working in concert with defense, security and intelligence agencies to provide a peaceful environment for all citizens to conduct their socio-economic activities.

In conclusion, the warning from the Force Headquarters is a timely reminder that the redesign of the naira should be approached in a spirit of unity and cooperation. It is important for Nigerians to remain vigilant against any attempt to use the process for divisive process and instead work together to ensure that the currency redesign is successful.

