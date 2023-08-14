For You To Give A Senator ₦2M, That’s Not His Salary, That’s Not Anything, That Is A Token- Hon Eseme Eyiboh

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, has noted that for a Senator to be given the sum of ₦2 million while going for holidays is nothing, stating it clearly that the money should be described as token because the senators have not received anything since they were inaugurated.

Speaking further, the former lawmaker made it known that the sum of ₦2 million under this hunger and anger will not be able to sustain these senators, for them to be able to engage with their constituent, noting that most of them are representing 13 or more Local Governments.

He made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, as he was reacting to the recent statement that was made by Godswill Akpabio, where he told his colleagues that “a token has been sent into their bank accounts.”

Hon Eyiboh said: “For you to give a Senator ₦2 million, that’s not his salary, that is not anything, that is a token as a matter of fact, to now take and go for a holiday in a 12 local government areas or 13 local government areas as the case may be. ₦2 million under this hunger and anger will not be able to sustain engagement with their constituent.”

In addition, he made it known that there is no big deal in giving the sum of ₦2 million to senators, noting that the only thing is that it came at a time when majority of Nigerians are going through hunger and anger.

