For Two Months, Tinubu Was Doing A ‘One-Man Show’ But Now, Wike And Others Are Backing Him -Daramola

Hon. Bimbo Daramola, a former member of the House of Representatives has come out to say that the appointment of ministers by President Tinubu will help speed up the process of tackling some of the challenges faced by the new administration.

According to Hon. Daramola who appeared in an interview on Channels television program, Political Paradigm this afternoon, President Tinubu was more or less working alone for the first two months of his administration but at the moment, he has got his ministers ready to stand and work hand in hand with him.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this afternoon…

“This administration only just got it’s full compliment yesterday, so every one thing that President Tinubu has done in the past two months has probably been a one man show. But now, he has the full compliment of government, backing of the ministers like Wike and others, you would now expect things to progress quickly.”

“Yesterday, we all saw Wike speaking from all cylinders, I just saw former Governor Badaru saying insecurity is going to be dealt with in one year, Keyamo also saying something and a number of other things. Now according to section 148, these ministers will have to function within the authorities delegated to them by the President. The president has given them that authority and today, I am sure that these 48 ministers are sitting in their offices, facing the challenges on the table and trying to get them sorted.”

