For Those Lamenting About Coups, Remember There Is Also A Civilian Coup – Dr. Sam Amadi

Amid the ongoing global outrage that has greeted the takeover of power by General Tchiani and his soldiers in the Niger Republic, renowned lawyer, and public policy expert, Dr. Sam Amadi has urged people to remember that coup plots are not limited to military personnel alone, but are also carried out by politicians.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday, July 30, Amadi, who recently contested for the Labour Party’s gubernatorial ticket in Imo State, pointed out that politicians execute civilian coups when they rig elections and come into office by violating a nation’s Constitution.

Going further, the renowned lawyer pointed out that Section 1 of the Nigerian Constitution not only prohibits a military takeover of power, but it also abhors a civilian ‘coup’ d’état’ by means of election rigging.

He wrote; “For those lamenting about coups, remember there is a civilian coups when a politicians wantonly rig election and come to power by violating the constitution. It is a coup. Section 1 prohibits both forms of coup.”

