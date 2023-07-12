For The PDP To Be In The Court, It Means That We Have Serious Issue With That Election- Sowunmi

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Segun Sowunmi, has noted that for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to be in court now simply means that the party has a serious issue with the February 25 presidential election and how the election was conducted.

Speaking further, he noted that because the case is presently in court, he wouldn’t want to talk much about it. He went on and made it known that not minding what the outcome of the court case is, the country is moving, noting that somebody is presently sitting down in the villa as president, according to the constitution of Nigeria.

The PDP Chieftain made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television. He said: “For us to be in court, it means we have serious issue with that election and how it was conducted. But because it is sub judice people wouldn’t want to talk much about it.”

Speaking further, he noted that in the main time, the PDP must do what they need to do, by assuming the role of the opposition party and that if they get the type of judgement everybody expect, they will then know the next step they will take but if they don’t, the country will continue to exist.

It should be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been in the court, challenging the outcome of the just concluded presidential election, on the basis that the election was marred by irregularities and rigging.

