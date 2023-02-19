This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For The Past 3 Weeks, I Have Not Had A Single Old Or New Naira Note In My Pocket – Kenneth Okonkwo

As Nigerians continue to groan under the economic hardship occasioned by the naira redesign/cash swap policy introduced by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria, veteran Nollywood Actor, and Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo has come out to share his thoughts on the contentious issue.

Speaking during an interview on TRUST TV’s ‘Politics Today, Okonkwo, who is a spokesman for the Obi-Datti/Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that he knew from the onset that the policy would fail because every policy the APC-led Federal Government has implemented within the last 7 to 8 years has all failed.

He then went on to explain how the current CBN policy has also affected him and his party in the middle of its presidential campaigns.

“When they introduced this policy, I said it was going to fail because every other policy the APC has introduced in the past has all failed. We are weeping. But like I said earlier, once you are doing something within the ambit of the law, it is only within the law that you can change it, or else, the next thing would be anarchy. So what we (Labour Party) are saying to people is that everyone should please maintain the rule of law so that we don’t go into the rule of the jungle.

This does not mean that we are enjoying it. How can we be enjoying a failed system? They said they gave us 3 months. Now, those 90 days have elapsed, where is the new naira? For three weeks, I have not touched a single naira, whether old or new in my pocket. I recently went to a supermarket to buy something, and unfortunately, my bank transfers refused to work. I had to call my wife to please transfer some money to the supermarket’s account. Only for one young man to smile up at me and said “sorry sir, I have paid for you”. He just looked at me and said “I love what you are doing sir”. What was his name? Musa. Where is he from? Kano. Our problem in this country is neither religion nor ethnicity. We love each other in this country. The problem we have is dishonest and incompetent leadership. That is why we must rise in this nation, irrespective of where we are from, and vote out these people.”

