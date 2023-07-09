“For The Past 20 Years Or So, Igbos Have Been Shouting Marginalization And It Is Real” – Ezeonenwa

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sylvester Ezeonenwa, has urged the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu to show empathy to the people of the South East geopolitical zone. According to the report published by The Sun, he claimed that the marginalization that they have been shouting about for the past 20 years is real, adding that President Tinubu should address it. He said that the president has the opportunity to set an example that others will follow.

Speaking further, he analyzed the way the country is constituted and lamented that no one is representing the South East at the top level.

“Look at the way the country is constituted. You have the president, V.P., the Senate president and the Speaker of the House of Reps, the head of the judiciary, the SGF, Chief of Staff; none from the Southeast.

For the past 20 years or so, we have been shouting marginalization and it’s real. It is very clear and evident for anybody to see and I expect Mr President to address that.”

