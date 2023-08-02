“For Now, Messi Is Clear Of Ronaldo” – Guinness World Record Posts On Twitter (Reactions)

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will continue to be, as long as both still play football. In the early hours of today, the official handle of Guinness World Record on Twitter, it was posted that “For now, Messi is clear of Ronaldo in terms of Guinness World Record titles”. According to the post, it was stated that Messi has been decorated 41 times while Ronaldo has been decorated 40 times, Robert Lewandoski came distant third with just 9 awards from Guinness World Record, followed by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

These two have had, over the course of their careers, to compete for who the greatest of all time is. From the race for most golden boots, most trophies, most goals, most assists and so on

Asides from the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, there is also a toxicity from both fanbases to accept supremacy, on which fanbase is superior. The tussle for that supremacy can be seen in the comment section of the post where fans of both players had to argue it out. Cristiano Ronaldo’s supporters didn’t agree to the post while Messi’s fans were just making fun of them.

See some of the reactions below;

Prior to Guinness World Record tweeting these records, I’d believed that Cristiano Ronaldo had more records than Lionel Messi but we keep learning everyday.

