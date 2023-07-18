Pregnancy is possible for the vast majority of women from the onset of menstruation at puberty until menopause. Fertilization is the first step toward carrying a baby to term. The fallopian tube connects an ovary to a woman’s uterus, and it is there that fertilization typically occurs. A growing embryo begins if and only if a fertilized egg makes its way down the fallopian tube and implants in the uterus.

According to healthline When asked how long a woman should stay in bed after intimacy for the spèrm to fertilize the egg, Medicalnewstoday reports that experts disagree. While some professionals insist that women should not leave the comfort of their beds for at least 10 minutes after giving birth, others advise otherwise.

Some authorities advise remaining in bed for a little while after sèxual activity to allow gravity to aid in transporting spèrm to the egg. When a woman is lying down, spèrm have an easier time finding the egg and making their way to it. However, this is not the sole element in determining whether or not fertilization will be successful, and it is only a modest one at that.

The effectiveness of fertilization depends on a number of elements, not the least of which is gravity, but also on the quality of the spèrm and the timing of ovulation. Since spèrm can live for up to five days in a woman’s uterus, it’s best to have sèxual activity around the time of ovulation for maximum fertilization success.

It’s worth noting that women have a built-in mechanism that encourages spèrm to head in the direction of the egg. Even when a woman is not lying down, the uterine contractions and cervical movement combine to drive the spèrm towards the egg.

Vashh (

)