For Equity And Justice North Should Complete 14 Years To Meet Up With The South – Dogara

In a publication on Vanguard Newspaper, Honorable Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said that for equity and justice, Nigerians should support the North to produce the next President that will complete additional four years to meet up with the South.

He said that simple calculation showed that the southern region has ruled the country for 14 years, while the northern region has only ruled for 10 years.

Speaking on Monday as Guest Speaker in Zonkwa, Kaduna state, the former speaker cautioned the Southern Kaduna people not to waste their votes on political parties that cannot win election.

He said to those saying why should a Muslim succeed a Muslim, he will say to them that the truth is every Christian is called to.

He said, “If we must say the truth, (Goodluck) Jonathan is a Christian and (Olusegun) Obasanjo is a Christian. Obasanjo ruled for eight years and Jonathan ruled for six (sic) years. So, if we sum the two together, we — I say we because I am a Christian — have ruled this country for 14 years.

