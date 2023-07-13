For Dokubo To Be Carrying AK-47 In The Public Glare & Television Is An Affront To Nigerian Law-Agbo

The Enugu State Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Casmir Agbo, has stated that Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo is an outlaw and should be dealt with by the law.

He made this known while reacting to the recent video of Asari Dokubo carrying AK-47 riffle and threatening the Igbos in the South East geopolitical zone of the country. He attacked the Igbo, saying that but for the British intervention, he would still have been selling the Igbo as slaves just as his forefathers did.

Reacting to the development, Casmir Agbo said; “His threat to the Igbo is a treasonable offence, What he said is treasonable. He is challenging the authority of the Federal Government. He should be arrested and prosecuted.”

He added; “For him to be carrying AK-47 in the public glare and on national television is an affront to the Nigerian law. He should be dealt with accordingly, but the only problem we have in this country is that some people think they can behave anyhow because they are close to the people in authority; that is our problem.”

He stated further; “There is no justification for Asari Dokubo to be threatening the entire Igbo nation, saying that he killed them or that he was killing them ‘wotowoto’ and people are looking at him,”

The recent statement by Casmir Agbo which was shared by Daily Post paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Source – Daily Post paper Verified Facebook Page

