For buhari to extend Naira deadline it means that Tinubu’s statement in Abeokuta was necessary-FFK

An APC chieftain and member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to President Muhammadu buhari’s extension of the deadline for the submission of the old notes in light of what Tinubu said in Abeokuta regarding the Naira policy.

He claimed that President Muhammadu buhari’s decision to extend the deadline will lessen the people’s suffering and anxiety while also advancing democracy in a message posted on his official social media website. Additionally, he emphasised that the deadline extension serves as further evidence that Tinubu’s remarks in Abeokuta were acceptable and that the warnings were heeded because we have a president who is willing to listen and has the guts to tell the CBN Governor to act morally. He emphasised the unity of the APC and how the PDP cannot split it.

Remember how the APC’s presidential candidate said that the redesign of the Naira and the petrol shortage were intended to harm his chances of winning the election just a few days ago when speaking at a rally in Abeokuta? In response to the PDP’s accusations that he was disparaging his party, Tinubu later clarified that he wasn’t referring to the President.

