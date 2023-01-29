NEWS

For Buhari to extend Naira deadline it means that Tinubu’s statement in Abeokuta was necessary-FFK

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For buhari to extend Naira deadline it means that Tinubu’s statement in Abeokuta was necessary-FFK

An APC chieftain and member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to President Muhammadu buhari’s extension of the deadline for the submission of the old notes in light of what Tinubu said in Abeokuta regarding the Naira policy.

He claimed that President Muhammadu buhari’s decision to extend the deadline will lessen the people’s suffering and anxiety while also advancing democracy in a message posted on his official social media website. Additionally, he emphasised that the deadline extension serves as further evidence that Tinubu’s remarks in Abeokuta were acceptable and that the warnings were heeded because we have a president who is willing to listen and has the guts to tell the CBN Governor to act morally. He emphasised the unity of the APC and how the PDP cannot split it.

POST FROM FFK’S OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT:

Remember how the APC’s presidential candidate said that the redesign of the Naira and the petrol shortage were intended to harm his chances of winning the election just a few days ago when speaking at a rally in Abeokuta? In response to the PDP’s accusations that he was disparaging his party, Tinubu later clarified that he wasn’t referring to the President.

What’s your opinion on this?

Content created and supplied by: DiplomaticPrincess (via 50minds
News )

#buhari #extend #Naira #deadline #means #Tinubus #statement #Abeokuta #necessaryFFKFor buhari to extend Naira deadline it means that Tinubu’s statement in Abeokuta was necessary-FFK Publish on 2023-01-29 19:38:09



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Reactions As Ned Nwoko Celebrates Estranged Moroccan Wife On Her Birthday

8 mins ago

2023 Election: I Would Fight For The Return Of The Artifacts Taken From Benin City – Bola Tinubu

9 mins ago

Failure Of 2023 Election Will Set Democracy Backward – Wike

18 mins ago

Video: Crowd Reacts As Gov Adeleke Makes First Public Appearance After Oyetola Was Declared Winner

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button