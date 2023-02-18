For Atiku Abubakar, How Can A Northerner Leave Aso Rock And Another Northerner Moves In? – Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has said that Nigeria can get out of the woods if the citizens get it right in the forthcoming elections. He also reiterated his support for power to be zoned to the South-East region.

In the report which was made by Sahara Reporters, Adebanjo said that the Yorubas had their own share of the presidency when Olusegun Obasanjo became the President. He said that after Obasanjo’s administration, power went back to the North, and we had the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He said that power then returned to the South, and we had Goodluck Jonathan. He added that after that, power went back to the North and now we have President Muhammadu Buhari who is about to complete his second term of eight years in office.

He said that it is not proper for Buhari to leave office and another Northerner succeeds him as President of the country.

He said – “And after Buhari, power is coming back to the South. How do the Yorubas come in again when they have had their turn? Or is it the South-South? The only region that has not had its turn is the South-East. And for Atiku Abubakar, how can a Northerner leave Aso Rock and another Northerner moves in? Northerners have had their own share under Yar’Adua and Buhari. So the Atiku presidency will be the third time for the North. And no chance for the South-East? Is that equity?”

Speaking further, Chief Adebanjo urged Nigerians to open their eyes during the forthcoming election, and not allow anyone to buy their votes.

What do you have to say about these comments from Adebanjo? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

