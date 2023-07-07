‘For Anybody To Upturn Tinubu’s Victory, It Will Have A Lot To Do With Societal Well-being’ – Ahmed Moyosore Jaji

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, and a former Executive secretary of the Ojodu Local Council development area, Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji has alleged that upturning the victory of President Bola Tinubu in Court is a threat to the societal well-being of the Nation. He said in an interview with Sun paper that the Judges will have to consider the state of the Nation before giving their judgment. According to him, Nigeria cannot afford to allow June 12 1993 to repeat itself again.

He said, ”Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has become the President of Nigeria and nothing can change that; we are talking of leading the entire country of 36 states, and not part of the whole. For anybody to upturn Tinubu’s victory, it will have a lot to do with societal well-being and cohesion.

Put the Spirit of the law and Societal well-being side-side and ask yourself what the purpose of the law is. We make laws to guide the conduct of man, and to protect man, to calibrate the Interpersonal relationship between him and his fellow man. So no matter how you look at it, societal well-being will take precedence. We cannot plunge the whole country into confusion.”

[Extracts From Sun paper]

