For Adamu To Tell Nigerians That Lawan Was Party’s Candidate Was To Say He Pocketed The Party- Etta

Mr. Hilliard Etta, the former acting national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has observed that for Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s immediate past national chairman, to have told Nigerians that Ahmed Lawan was the APC’s consensus candidate, was to say that he had pocketed the organisation.

The National Chairman, Adamu, who was meant to serve as an umpire during the party’s presidential primaries, according to Mr. Etta, shouldn’t have acted the way he did during the APC primaries since it is not what a national chairman should do.

This revelation was made by the APC Chieftain during an interview with Arise Television on Monday afternoon as he was responding to Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman, resigning from his position.

In his words, “For him (Abdullahi Adamu) to have come out unilaterally without the support of the National Working Committee to tell Nigerians that Senator Lawan was the consensus candidate of the party was to say that he has pocketed the party.”

He also pointed out that the party’s National Chairman should oversee party operations rather than acting like a tyrant or as if he should treat the party like his own private property.

In addition, Mr. Etta said that there is no disagreement or controversy inside the APC and that the party is peaceful. Whatever the case, Nigerians are eagerly anticipating the outcome.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Start Watching From: 4: 58



Jahpedia (

)