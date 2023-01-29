This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For 8 Years, Obi Collected LGA Funds And Saved It Abroad So That His Money Will Increase -Adams Oshiomhole

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole has claimed that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi is responsible for high unemployment in Nigeria. Oshiomole, the All Progressives Congress, APC senatorial candidate for Edo North, made the assertion while speaking to APC supporters at Ward 1, Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State. During the campaign, Adams Oshiomole alleged that for good eight years, there wasn’t a local government election in the state, yet Peter Obi collected the funds and saved it in his account abroad so that whenever naira is going down, his own money abroad would be rising up. Adams Oshiomole said, “For 8 years, Obi collected LGA funds and saved it abroad so that his money will increase.”

Continuing speaking, Adams Oshiomole revealed that Peter Obi didn’t do anything good in Anambra State when he was the governor and that was why when Charles Soludo came into government, he cried out that erosion was disturbing the people and he didn’t meet any functioning industry in the state. Adams Oshiomole further revealed that when they confronted Peter Obi about the LGA fund, he said that he saved it in his personal account.

