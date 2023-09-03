For 347 Years, 11 Men Ruled Different African Countries Collectively – Femi Fani-Kayode Claims

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Director of the New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has responded to recent military takeovers in Niger and Gabon.

Notably, senior Gabonese military officers announced their takeover on national television shortly after President Ali Bongo was declared the election winner by Gabon’s election body.

Fani-Kayode expressed his thoughts on his verified Facebook page, highlighting the extended rule of 11 leaders in various African countries. These leaders include Paul Kagame of Rwanda (23 years), Paul Biya of Cameroon (42 years), Teodoro Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea (43 years), Dennis Nguesso of Congo (38 years), Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea (30 years), Yoweri Museveni of Uganda (37 years), Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast (13 years), Gnassingbe Eyadema of Togo (38 years), his son Faure Gnassingbe of Togo (18 years), Omar Bongo of Gabon (42 years), and his son Ali Bongo of Gabon (14 years). These leaders collectively governed for a total of 347 years in the name of democracy.

