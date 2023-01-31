For 30 Years, Tinubu Raised Politicians Because Of His Vision To Become President- Tope Fasua

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to intensify across the country’s political space ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tope Fasua has come out to explain how hard his party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had to work over the decades to actualize his vision of becoming the country’s next Commander in Chief.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Focus Nigeria’ a few hours ago, Fasua, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, stated that Tinubu has spent the last 30 years raising people to political prominence in the country as part of his ambition to become Nigeria’s President one day.

“For someone who has played the long game of building people for 30 years, the ambition didn’t start just now. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with Tinubu building people to gain the presidency. That’s what he has been doing for the past 30 years. When you look at 1992, there is a picture of Abiola and Abacha with Tinubu standing at the back, wearing a cap with this infinity logo inscribed on it. I call it the infinity logo and he hasn’t changed it over the decades. It is very important to build people.

There is a proverb in the Swahili language that says; “If your vision is just for one year, cultivate flowers, if your vision is for ten years, cultivate trees, but if your vision is for eternity, cultivate people.” and that’s why you see that some people are ready to die for this man. And it’s not just about him giving out money. It has also had to do with putting people in positions of authority where he says if you think you have passion, go and solve this problem. To build a nation, you need to build people.”

You can watch Tope Fasua’s interview on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)