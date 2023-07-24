For 3 consecutive years, I was holding my Ramadan lectures inside a church in Oro Town- Lai Mohammed

According to a news that was published by the daily Trust newspaper online this morning it was reported that the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has spoken of the religious tolerance in Oro town, in kwara State.

While he was speaking on the religious tolerance, the former minister said, he always bragged about Oro as one of the few religious tolerant communities in Nigeria, and he prays and hopes.that the whole of Nigeria will take a cue from the town.

While he was talking, he said, “It is instructive that I started the Ramadan at the Muslim praying ground, which I think is normal. But after two years, the Muslim praying ground was not available, because it was undergoing renovation. And due to that, I was then advised to move the event to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, by some Muslim clerics.”

He said then he informed his community of the shift in the venue, but they advised that he should hold the Ramadan talk at St Andrew’s Catholic Church in Oro.

He said, “I felt a little bit surprised. They told me that in Oro Town, there is no difference between Muslims and Christians, and for three consecutive years, I was holding my Ramadan lecture inside a church in Oro Town.

He said to him, this was a big statement about the tolerance of people and he only hoped that other communities in the country will also borrow a leaf from Oro Town. And that religion is a matter of choice but he can say his people are religiously tolerant.

