For 150yrs, US fought wars they never won because they always took fight to peoples’ lands -Retired capt, Babangida

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online yesterday, it was reported that a former military intelligence officer, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldwater Consults, Captain Aliyu Babangida (retd.), during an interview with Punch correspondent, spoke about President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the aftermath of the coup that was carried out in the Republic of Niger.

During the interview, Captain Aliyu Babangida was asked what his take was on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to restore normalcy in Niger Republic and while he was talking, he said that the development is short of military misadventure, and he does not know what the President wants to engage in.

While he was talking, he said that the letter of approval that was sent to the Senate should have been sent it to a joint council of chiefs, so that his generals could sit down, and put to pen for him the implication of what he intends to do in Niger Republic.

He said, “If you watch football, you had be familiar with the terms ‘home’ and ‘away’ matches. If you play an away match, you would not be as confident as you would be if you played a home match. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is sending his troops to an away fight, and they want to fight on a ground that is not of their choosing.”

Captain Aliyu Babangida said that during battle, people do not fight when their enemies choose the battlefield because they will be walking into a slaughter field and this is one thing in battle.

He said, “Ask the Americans. For 150 years, America fought wars they never won, because they always took fight to peoples’ lands. The country is qlmost 300 years old now. They lost in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Afghanistan, Sudan, and I can go on and on. They always get very well beaten.”

Further talking, Aliyu Babangida said this is because America go to fight on land that is not of their choosing, but for the fact that you do not go fighting in someone’s home, and expect to win such battle.

