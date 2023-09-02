Footballers Who Switched Club This Summer After Facing Rape Accusations

Rape has distressing consequences for both victims and perpetrators especially when high-profile football players are involved. Accusations of rape or assault can be detrimental to a professional athlete’s career. However, some allegations may be fabricated with the intention of smearing the reputation of famous football stars and extorting money from them.

1. Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy completed his move to Lorient a French club in July following his acquittal in a rape trial in England. Previously associated with Manchester City and a former French national team defender, Mendy had faced potential imprisonment had he been found guilty. In January, he was already cleared of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following an extensive six-month trial.

Mendy, a record signing for a defender when he moved to Manchester City from French club Monaco in 2017, played 75 times for City. But his time on the pitch was limited by injuries and a loss of form. Due to his involvement in trials, he was unable to participate in Manchester City’s remarkable achievement of securing the EPL, FA Cup, and UCL treble during the previous season.

2. Mason Greenwood

The 21-year-old footballer who was placed on hiatus following an arrest in January 2022 on charges of attempted rape has joined Getafe on a loan for the remainder of the season. In February, all charges against Greenwood were dismissed and Manchester United has taken considerable time to review his future including the possibility of reintegrating him into Ten Hag’s squad this year. The Englishman will still have a year remaining on his £75,000-a-week contract with United when his loan deal with Getafe ends next summer.

