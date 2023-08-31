Footballers who are still performing well despite being over 35 years old

When footballers reach a certain age, they are no longer to be able to perform at a high level like they used to. Even if they want to continue, their bodies will naturally obey the call of nature and as such, these players will be forced to stop playing. Certain elite soccer players continue to perform at a high level beyond the age of 35.

1. Thiago Silva

Despite initial skepticism about his temporary signing, Thiago Silva has proven to be a vital player for Chelsea since joining in 2020. His impressive performances led to the extension of his contract and at the age of 38, he continues to excel and secure a spot in the starting lineup showcasing his experience and skill in one of the toughest leagues.

2. Lionel Messi

The Argentine turned down all offers from European clubs and opted to join Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer. Since making his debut where he skillfully netted a decisive free kick in the 94th minute to secure a victory against Cruz Azul, Messi has displayed unwavering determination. The revered Argentine player has notched up an impressive tally of 11 goals and contributed with three assists in just nine appearances for Inter Miami.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

When Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprising move to Al Nassr, many assumed it was his way of winding down and taking it easy in the final phase of his career. However, it appears that nothing has changed about his determination and drive. His insatiable appetite for scoring goals and conquering more titles has remained as strong as ever. Since his transfer to the club, he has found the back of the net 19 times in 23 matches solidifying his position as the top scorer in the league this season.

