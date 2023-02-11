Football Pool Results: Week 32 Pool Result 2023 – Pool Agent
Football Pool Results, Week 32 Pool Result 2023 – Pool Agent, can be accessed below.
Football pool coupon results for this week are published on Newsonline Nigeria immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results are to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.
Please note the following indications;
-
- N.SD – No Score Draw
- SD – Score Draw
- Home – Home Win
- Away – Away Win
- EKO – Early Kick-off
- LKO – Late Kick-off
- PP – Panel
|WEEK: 32; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 11-February-2023
|№
|Pool Results
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|-:-
|Brentford
|Saturday
|2
|Bournemouth
|-:-
|Newcastle
|LKO
|3
|Crystal P.
|-:-
|Brighton
|Saturday
|4
|Fulham
|-:-
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|5
|Leeds
|-:-
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|6
|Leicester
|-:-
|Tottenham
|Saturday
|7
|Man City
|-:-
|Aston V.
|Sunday
|8
|Southampton
|-:-
|Wolves
|Saturday
|9
|Blackpool
|-:-
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|10
|Bristol C.
|-:-
|Norwich
|Saturday
|11
|Burnley
|-:-
|Preston
|Saturday
|12
|Cardiff
|-:-
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|13
|Coventry
|-:-
|Luton
|Saturday
|14
|Q.P.R.
|-:-
|Millwall
|Saturday
|15
|Sheff Utd.
|-:-
|Swansea
|Saturday
|16
|Stoke
|-:-
|Hull
|Saturday
|17
|Sunderland
|-:-
|Reading
|Saturday
|18
|Watford
|-:-
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|19
|Wigan
|-:-
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|20
|Barnsley
|-:-
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|21
|Burton A.
|-:-
|Exeter
|Saturday
|22
|Charlton
|-:-
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|23
|Cheltenham
|-:-
|Accrington
|Saturday
|24
|Ipswich
|-:-
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|25
|Lincoln
|-:-
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|26
|Milton K.D.
|-:-
|Oxford Utd.
|Saturday
|27
|Morecambe
|-:-
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|28
|Peterboro
|-:-
|Bolton
|Saturday
|29
|Plymouth
|-:-
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|30
|Shrewsbury
|-:-
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|31
|Wycombe
|-:-
|Derby
|Saturday
|32
|A.Wimbledon
|-:-
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|33
|Barrow
|-:-
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|34
|Crawley
|-:-
|Crewe
|Saturday
|35
|Grimsby
|-:-
|Colchester
|Saturday
|36
|Harrogate
|-:-
|Stockport
|Saturday
|37
|Hartlepool
|-:-
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|38
|Mansfield
|-:-
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|39
|Rochdale
|-:-
|Northampton
|Saturday
|40
|Stevenage
|-:-
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|41
|Swindon
|-:-
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|42
|Tranmere
|-:-
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|43
|Walsall
|-:-
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|44
|Celtic
|-:-
|St Mirren
|LKO
|45
|Dundee Utd.
|-:-
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|46
|Raith
|-:-
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|47
|Rangers
|-:-
|Partick
|Sunday
|48
|Albion R.
|-:-
|East Fife
|Saturday
|49
|Dumbarton
|-:-
|Annan
|Saturday