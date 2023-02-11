NEWS

Football Pool Results: Week 32 Pool Result 2023 – Pool Agent

Football pool coupon results for this week are published on Newsonline Nigeria immediately after Full-Time confirmation of live scores, we publish the outcome of the Pool Panel at Half-Time once a match Results are to be decided by the Football Pools Panel Association.

 

We publish Football Pools Results upon full-time (FT) confirmation. Pools panel results are published at half-time (HT) by an association known as the Football Pools Panel.

Please note the following indications;

    • N.SD – No Score Draw
    • SD – Score Draw
    • Home – Home Win
    • Away – Away Win
    • EKO – Early Kick-off 
    • LKO – Late Kick-off 
    • PP – Panel

WEEK: 32;   SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 11-February-2023
Pool Results Status
1 Arsenal -:- Brentford Saturday
2 Bournemouth -:- Newcastle LKO
3 Crystal P. -:- Brighton Saturday
4 Fulham -:- Nott’m For. Saturday
5 Leeds -:- Man Utd. Sunday
6 Leicester -:- Tottenham Saturday
7 Man City -:- Aston V. Sunday
8 Southampton -:- Wolves Saturday
9 Blackpool -:- Rotherham Saturday
10 Bristol C. -:- Norwich Saturday
11 Burnley -:- Preston Saturday
12 Cardiff -:- Middlesbro Saturday
13 Coventry -:- Luton Saturday
14 Q.P.R. -:- Millwall Saturday
15 Sheff Utd. -:- Swansea Saturday
16 Stoke -:- Hull Saturday
17 Sunderland -:- Reading Saturday
18 Watford -:- Blackburn Saturday
19 Wigan -:- Huddersfield Saturday
20 Barnsley -:- Cambridge U. Saturday
21 Burton A. -:- Exeter Saturday
22 Charlton -:- Fleetwood Saturday
23 Cheltenham -:- Accrington Saturday
24 Ipswich -:- Sheff Wed. Saturday
25 Lincoln -:- Bristol R. Saturday
26 Milton K.D. -:- Oxford Utd. Saturday
27 Morecambe -:- Forest G. Saturday
28 Peterboro -:- Bolton Saturday
29 Plymouth -:- Portsmouth Saturday
30 Shrewsbury -:- Port Vale Saturday
31 Wycombe -:- Derby Saturday
32 A.Wimbledon -:- Carlisle Saturday
33 Barrow -:- Newport Co. Saturday
34 Crawley -:- Crewe Saturday
35 Grimsby -:- Colchester Saturday
36 Harrogate -:- Stockport Saturday
37 Hartlepool -:- Sutton Utd. Saturday
38 Mansfield -:- Gillingham Saturday
39 Rochdale -:- Northampton Saturday
40 Stevenage -:- Bradford C. Saturday
41 Swindon -:- Doncaster Saturday
42 Tranmere -:- Salford C. Saturday
43 Walsall -:- Leyton O. Saturday
44 Celtic -:- St Mirren LKO
45 Dundee Utd. -:- Kilmarnock Saturday
46 Raith -:- Motherwell Saturday
47 Rangers -:- Partick Sunday
48 Albion R. -:- East Fife Saturday
49 Dumbarton -:- Annan Saturday

