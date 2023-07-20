Football Players Who Have Been Traded Directly Between Bayern Munich And Dortmund

The Bundesliga is one of the most competitive leagues in Europe, with top teams like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all in a race for the league trophy. Despite being bitter rivals, they have shared several top players over time. In this article, we will look at top players who have made direct moves from Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund or vice versa.

1. Mario Gotze:

Mario Gotze is widely known for his match winning goal against Argentina that gave Germany the World Cup trophy in 2014. He is one of the few players who has represented both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Bayern signed him from Dortmund in 2013 for €37 million, and he spent 3 seasons winning 7 trophies. However, he returned to Dortmund for €22 million in 2016. He currently plays for German club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

2. Robert Lewandowski:

He is arguably one of the greatest strikers in the history of Bayern Munich and Bundesliga as a whole. He represented Borussia Dortmund for 4 years winning them 2 back to back Bundesliga trophies from 2010-2012, before joining Bayern Munich in 2014. He won 8 Bundesliga trophies in each of his seasons with Bayern, and also won a Champions League trophy to crown it all. He is currently a striker for Spanish club, Barcelona.

3. Mats Hummels:

This German centre back is also another player who has represented both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. He played for Borussia Dortmund from 2008-2016, before moving to Bayern Munich. He then played for Bayern Munich from 2016-2019 before moving back to Borussia Dortmund, and that’s where he has been playing ever since.

4. Niklas Sule:

He is also a centre back who has represented both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. He represented Bayern Munich from 2017-2022 before making a move to Borussia Dortmund. That’s where he has been playing till date.

Follow up and share for more interesting information.

Simplegist (

)