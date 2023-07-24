Foods That Promote Growth In Children If Consumed Often

In as much as increase in height has more to do with genetics than diet, there are still certain foods that help foster growth and development in children and as such, should be encouraged. If you are a parent and would like to boost your child’s height increase, then you should feed the child with the foods going to be discussed here.

In this article in line with a publication on Healthline, we are going to have a look at some foods you should feed your child to make him or her grow taller. Keep on reading and explore new knowledge.

What Are These Foods?

1. Almonds are one of the healthiest nuts anyone can consume. The reason is that, Almonds are jam-packed with many vitamins and minerals that are necessary for growing taller thus the need for parents to feed their child almonds or add it to their meals more often. Besides boosting growth, almonds also contain healthy fats and fiber that promote the general health.

2. Chicken – this is another food you should consider giving your child to boost his or her growth. The reason is that, chicken contain a range of essential nutrients such as Vitamin B12 a water soluble vitamin that crucial when it comes to boosting a person’s growth and also in maintaining a person’s height. So make sure you feed your kids with chicken as much as possible.

3. Beans – this legume can not be skipped when talking about good foods that makes one tall. The reason is that beans contain protein to a good extent which makes it a perfect food for kids who are in the age of growth.

4. Sweet potatoes contain vitamin A which promotes the good health of bones and also boost the growth of kids or people in the growing ages. So make sure you feed your kids sweet potatoes often not just because of its role when it comes to boosting height but also due to its normal health benefits.

Kwajaffa (

)